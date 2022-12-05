AZ Certifies Election Results

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, left, signs the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass as Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, looks on during a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, left, signs the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass as Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, looks on during a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Arizona’s election results are being certified after contentious races up and down the ballot. Current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who’s set to become the state’s next governor, claimed powerful voices spread misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters in the state.

Democrat Hobbs beat Republican Kari Lake, and Lake has refused to concede the results. Hobbs said democracy came out on top, but she also warned preparations must be made for 2024 when it comes to those who she claims aren’t being truthful about elections.

Current Republican Governor Doug Ducey noted Arizonans used a variety of methods to cast their ballot.