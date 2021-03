Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is blasting President Biden’s decision to have Vice President Kamala Harris lead the administration’s effort to curb migration at the southern border.

Ducey on Wednesday called Harris “the worst possible choice.” He said at no point in her career has the former California senator given any indication she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.

Ducey said if Biden’s intent was to show he’s taking the issue seriously, “he’s really done the exact opposite.”