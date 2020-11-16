Azar: FDA Will Move ‘As Quickly As Possible’ to Approve New COVID Vaccines

A top Trump Administration official is vowing to cut through red tape to get the FDA to quickly approve two new coronavirus vaccines. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the short term goal is to be able to vaccinate some 20 million Americans before the end of the year. He added, they hope is to provide enough doses to all Americans who want to be vaccinated by the second quarter of 2021. Azar said agencies within the department are working with both companies to “remove any unnecessary bureaucratic barriers.”