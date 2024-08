A nine-month-old Beeville baby is dead after she was left alone for seven hours in a hot car while temperatures soared into the triple digits.

Police say the infant’s grandmother told them she forgot the baby was in the backseat. The baby was reportedly in the car from about 8:30 a.m. yesterday until she was found unresponsive at four p.m. The child’s death is under investigation as criminal homicide.

The Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.