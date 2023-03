A baby is dead and four others are in the hospital following a crash in Houston. Authorities say it happened last night when a vehicle hit the center median and flipped multiple times. Two children and an adult were ejected from the vehicle, including a one-year-old that was pronounced dead.

The adult and a three-year-old are in critical condition, while two other children sustained minor injuries. Police said none of the children were wearing restraints at the time of the crash.