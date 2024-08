The FDA is ordering a recall of powdered baby formula sold at CVS Pharmacies and HEB Grocery stores in 12 states including Texas.

Perrigo Company says it’s recalled over 16-thousand cans of store brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder, because they contain too much vitamin D.

The FDA says they have no reports of any adverse effects because of the powder and they say most infants won’t have any problems. The recall is for any product shipped after February 6th.