Baby, Teen Mom Among 6 Killed In Shooting At California Home

(AP) — Sheriff’s officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired in Goshen. Officials say deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital. Investigators believe there is a gang connection to the killings.