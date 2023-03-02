Baby’s Death Tied To Contaminated Breast Pump, CDC Says

FILE - A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns, Thursday, March 2, 2023, to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

