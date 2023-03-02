Baby’s Death Tied To Contaminated Breast Pump, CDC Says

FILE - A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns, Thursday, March 2, 2023, to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.
The infant was a premature boy. He was infected with the bacteria that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year. But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. The case was detailed in a report Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
