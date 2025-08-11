Summer vacation is over for some kids across Texas who are headed back to class this week. There are plenty of new rules this year, including changes to the penalties for students caught with a vape pen. It’s no longer an automatic trip to an alternative school.

Clay Robison with the Texas State Teacher’s Association says that so many kids were getting busted that those facilities were bursting at the seams.

Another new rule in effect this year is a ban on cell phones on campus. And, starting in September, the Ten Commandments must be posted in every public school classroom.