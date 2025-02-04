TEXAS

Back To The Office

jsalinasBy 112 views
0
Shutterstock

Texas lawmakers are trying to tank the work-from-home movement. State Senator Brandon Creighton says all the studies show that it’s not working. He was joined at a hearing this week by State Senator Charles Perry, who wants a study done on state employees who work remotely.

He says those who live less than one hour from the capitol need to be in the office daily. But a study done by the Legislative Budget Board found widespread support for remote work. State agencies say it costs less to have people work from home.

Fraud Worker Fired

Previous article

Book Bans Blasted

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS