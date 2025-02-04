Back To The Office

Texas lawmakers are trying to tank the work-from-home movement. State Senator Brandon Creighton says all the studies show that it’s not working. He was joined at a hearing this week by State Senator Charles Perry, who wants a study done on state employees who work remotely.

He says those who live less than one hour from the capitol need to be in the office daily. But a study done by the Legislative Budget Board found widespread support for remote work. State agencies say it costs less to have people work from home.