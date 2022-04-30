Back With The Banned: Do Twitter’s Exiles Return Under Musk?

FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Musk, the world's richest man and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, says he is a free speech absolutist who doesn't support the kind of content moderation that saw people like ex-President Donald Trump get banned for inciting violence (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

QAnon loyalists, neo-Nazis and a former American president: The list of people banned from Twitter is long, but their exile could soon end if Elon Musk buys the platform. Musk, who’s the world’s richest man, says he is a free speech absolutist. That’s led to speculation that he will scrap Twitter’s content moderation system, created to address ills like hate speech, misinformation and harassment. While ex-President Donald Trump says he has no plans to return, other Twitter exiles are predicting they’ll be allowed back if and when Musk’s $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter is approved.