Backing For Border Buoys Grows

File photo: Texas State Troopers watch from an airboat as workers deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A group of Republican governors are meeting today on the southern border. The visit is led by Texas’s Greg Abbott, who has been outspoken on what he feels is an “invasion” of illegal immigrants.

Speaking over the weekend at the Young Republicans national convention, he said that a lawsuit over the so-called floating border wall will likely end up before the Supreme Court.

A hearing is set for tomorrow. Today’s visit to the border town of Eagle Pass includes the governors of Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.