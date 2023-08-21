Backing For Border Buoys Grows

A group of Republican governors are meeting today on the southern border. The visit is led by Texas’s Greg Abbott, who has been outspoken on what he feels is an “invasion” of illegal immigrants.
Speaking over the weekend at the Young Republicans national convention, he said that a lawsuit over the so-called floating border wall will likely end up before the Supreme Court.
A hearing is set for tomorrow. Today’s visit to the border town of Eagle Pass includes the governors of Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.