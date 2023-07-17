Backlog Disrupts Summer Travel

An unprecedented delay for passports is causing panic among travelers hoping to vacation overseas this summer.

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says part of the problem is that State Department workers were shuffled during COVID, when nobody was flying. The Democrat added that the State Department also needs more funding, but he admits that’s difficult at a time when the Republican majority want to slash funding to federal agencies.

For families getting ready to travel, he says there is no relief in sight. The wait for a passport is between ten and 13-weeks.