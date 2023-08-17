Bad Hurricane Season Could Cause Gas Price Spike

A severe hurricane season could make prices go up at the gas pump. Prices are already on the rise and have climbed to a three-88 per gallon average according Triple-A.

The summer gas price spike was driven by a combination of extreme heat damaging some U.S. refineries and oil production cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia. But Citigroup analysts say the biggest risk now is climate change resulting in major hurricanes hitting U.S. shores. They wrote in a client note that two Category 3 or higher hurricanes could “massively disrupt supplies for not weeks but months.”