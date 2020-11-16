Bad Reaction To Illegal Drug Kills Local Banda Musician

A banda musician from Alamo was the man who died after having an adverse reaction to a drug he had taken in a McAllen bar this past weekend. 29-year-old Sergio Sanchez and three other men were rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after taking the drug in the bathroom of the Old Beer House in downtown McAllen.

Sanchez died from the negative effects of the drug. The three other men were still in the hospital as of Monday morning according to the McAllen Monitor, which reported two of the patients are also members of the Brownsville-based banda group.

McAllen police have not disclosed the type of drug and are still working to determine who supplied it.