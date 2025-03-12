Bag Policy Blasted

Southwest Airlines’ decision to start charging for checked bags is being met with ridicule across social media.

Texas travel planner Cathi Banks says this will damage the carrier’s reputation, especially among cost-sensitive families. She says Southwest has already lost their reputation as a “low cost” carrier. Tickets are mostly in line with the legacy airlines, she says.

The only reason travelers like them is because of the free bags. Southwest is also set to end their “open seating” policy in the first half of next year.