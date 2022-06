Police say three Americans who were found dead at a resort in the Bahamas last month died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Two tourists from Tennessee and one from Florida were found dead on May 6th at the Sandals resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma Island.

Authorities said at the time that there were no signs of foul play. On Tuesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force released a statement confirming all three victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide.