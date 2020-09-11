Bahrain Becomes Latest Arab Nation To Recognize Israel

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. From left, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday – the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. He’ll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.