Bail Reform Group To Review Procedures

The suspect in six Texas murders was no stranger to law enforcement. In fact, 34-year old Shane James was bailed out of jail in 2022 by the Texas Organizing Project, a bail reform advocacy group.

Now that group is taking heat for that action after James was arrested in Austin, believed to have killed his parents in Bexar County and four more people in Austin.

Leaders with the organization say they acted within their established guidelines at the time they provided bail for James on misdemeanor charges. They say now they will review those procedures and make any necessary changes.