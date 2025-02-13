TEXAS

Bail Reform Pushed

Victims of illegal immigrant violence are calling on state lawmakers to pass a bail reform bill. One of them is Alexis Nungaray, who’s 12-year old daughter was murdered near Houston by two men who crossed the border illegally.

She’s backing legislation that would deny bail to illegal immigrants accused of violent felonies. It’s already on the fast track in the State Senate. And Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says he has a commitment from the Texas House, and from the speaker, to pass this bail bond package.

