Baker Finally Wins 1st Series Title As Manager With Astros

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches play during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. watches play during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager.

The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night.

After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the title.