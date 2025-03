The owners of a bakery in Cameron County are being charged with harboring illegal immigrants. Federal officials said Leonardo Baez and Nora Avila-Guel were arrested last month after eight migrants were found living near Abby’s Bakery in Los Fresnos. Officers said the immigrants were being housed in a room at the same shopping center as the bakery. Baez and Avila-Guel face up to ten years in prison.