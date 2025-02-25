Ballot Placement A Question As 27 Candidates Run For San Antonio Mayor

More than two dozen candidates are running for San Antonio mayor, and the ballot order for the May 3rd election is now set. The City Clerk’s Office held a lottery on Monday morning to determine the order in which the 27 candidates’ names will appear on the ballot.

A political consultant says research shows that ballot placement makes a difference, especially since the large number of candidates may fill at least two screens on the electronic voting machines. Incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg is term-limited.