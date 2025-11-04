A measure on today’s Texas ballot would change the makeup of the group that disciplines state judges. The 13-member State Commission on Judicial Conduct includes six judges appointed by the state Supreme Court, two attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Texas, and five citizens appointed by the governor.

Proposition 12 would replace the lawyers with two more citizen appointees, eliminating the input from the State Bar. Opponents say the change would give Abbott too much power over the judicial branch. Advocates say it will strengthen judicial accountability.