Baltimore Police Provide Update On Mass Shooting

Baltimore Police say they are still searching for the suspects in a mass shooting that took place over the weekend.

The mass shooting at a neighborhood block party just after midnight Sunday left two people dead and 28 others injured. Most of the victims were teens. Officials are offering a 28-thousand dollar reward for information leading to arrests.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said local agencies are mobilizing throughout the city to help keep people safe ahead of tomorrow’s Fourth of July holiday following Sunday’s shooting.