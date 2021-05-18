Ban On Non-Essential Border Travel To Remain

The U.S. and Mexico are confirming they have agreed to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travelers – for at least another month. Officials say the restrictions are staying in place because not enough people in northern Mexico or South Texas have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to prevent another outbreak. But South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar says he knows another expert who thinks it would be okay to ease the restrictions:

(Audio: South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar)

Cuellar says U.S. and Mexico security officials are holding discussions with an eye to at least partially re-opening the border when this latest border travel ban expires June 22nd – but again depending on coronavirus infection and vaccination rates.