Ban Stays In Place Until Trial

The Supreme Court is keeping in place regulations that ban so-called Ghost Guns. Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett joined the three liberal justices in blocking a ruling from a district judge in Fort Worth, which would have allowed anyone to build their own guns at home.

At issue is a change that the ATF made last year, expanding what constitutes a firearm. That included gun parts. The DIY kits lack serial numbers, making them hard to track. Today’s ruling from the high court means the rule will remain in effect until the lawsuit is finished.