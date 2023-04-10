Bank Employee Killed 4 In Louisville Shooting, Police Say

(AP) — Police say a 23-year-old used a rifle to kill four people at the Louisville bank where he was an employee.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who was also killed during the shooting Monday. Police also identified the victims, who ranged in age from 40 to 64. Officers who arrived on the scene exchanged gunfire with the shooter but it wasn’t clear how he died.

An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost a close friend in the shooting. At least nine others were wounded in the attack.