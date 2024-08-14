Bank Robbery Suspect Kills Self After Police Chase

A suspected bank robber is dead after he shot himself following a police chase during rush hour traffic in Houston Tueday. Police say the robbery happened at the PNC Bank in Dickinson just before five p.m. near the Gulf Freeway.

Various local and state police chased the suspect’s van up the freeway into Houston in a pursuit which lasted some 20 miles. The van crashed off Cullen Boulevard. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a gun. When officers shot at him, he fatally shot himself in the head. Police have released no additional information.