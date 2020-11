Harlingen police are working to turn up a man who robbed a Lone Star National Bank branch this morning. Investigators say the suspect walked into the bank near the hospital district a little after 9, approached a teller and demanded money.

Bank security video shows the suspect also showed the teller what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. He ran out with an unknown amount of cash and witnesses say he drove off in a gold or silver Nissan pickup truck. No one was hurt during the incident.