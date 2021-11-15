NATIONAL

Bannon Appears In Court On Contempt Of Congress Charge

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon is free after making a court appearance in a case involving criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon surrendered his passport and was released on his own recognizance with no bail. He will be back in a DC federal courtroom on November 18th. Bannon defied a subpoena to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. He also refused to turn over documents to the panel.

The House cited Bannon for contempt and the matter was referred to the Justice Department. A federal grand jury returned the indictment late last week.

