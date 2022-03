Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19. Obama took to his twitter account to announce his positive test.

The former President wrote he and his wife Michelle are “grateful” to be vaccinated and boosted. Obama went on to say Michelle has tested negative for the virus. He said he has a bit of scratchy throat but he’s “feeling fine otherwise.”

The 44th President said his positive test is a reminder to get vaccinated, even as cases of the virus go down