Barack Obama To Be Honored Next Month By PEN America

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. Obama, already a million-selling author, is also a prize winning author. PEN America announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that Obama will receive its second annual Voice of Influence Award in recognition of how his writings “have traversed political, social, and ideological bounds and framed a self-reflective humanism that has marked his influence on public life.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(AP) — Former President Barack Obama is already a million-selling author and also a prize-winning author. PEN America announced Wednesday that Obama will receive its second annual Voice of Influence Award. It said his writings have traversed political, social and ideological bounds. The group praised Obama for what it called a self-reflective humanism. Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” came out last week. He will be honored Dec. 8 at the literary and human rights organization’s annual gala. It will be held virtually because of the coronavirus. Obama’s previous books include “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

 

