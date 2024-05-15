TEXASTRENDING

Barge Hits Pelican Island Causeway Bridge Near Galveston

jsalinasBy 89 views
0

City of Galveston officials say a barge hit the Pelican Island Causeway Bridge early today. The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. and crews from the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene assessing the damage which includes an oil spill.

Officials say the bridge which connects the north side of Galveston Island with Pelican Island is closed in both directions. Pelican Island is home to Texas A&M University at Galveston, but students are done for the spring semester.

Biden Administration Is Moving Ahead On New $1 Billion Arms Sale To Israel, Congressional Aides Say

Previous article

Central, South Texas Gear Up For More Severe Weather

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS