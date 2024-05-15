Barge Hits Pelican Island Causeway Bridge Near Galveston

City of Galveston officials say a barge hit the Pelican Island Causeway Bridge early today. The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. and crews from the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard are on the scene assessing the damage which includes an oil spill.

Officials say the bridge which connects the north side of Galveston Island with Pelican Island is closed in both directions. Pelican Island is home to Texas A&M University at Galveston, but students are done for the spring semester.