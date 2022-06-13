NATIONAL

Barr: Trump Increasingly “Detached From Reality” Over Stolen Election Claims

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said he worried that ex-President Trump appeared to be “detached from reality” as he made repeated claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Barr told the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot Trump made increasingly crazy claims about election fraud. Barr said in recorded testimony that he repeatedly warned the White House there was no evidence to support the claims.

The committee’s latest public hearing featured testimony from numerous witnesses insisting there’s no evidence to support ongoing claims of massive fraud or a stolen election.

