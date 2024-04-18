Barrage Of Bullets Fired In Mission Road Rage Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Mission last week had been shot multiple times, including once in the head. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor, which also said police counted 10 bullet holes in the victim’s pickup truck.

Officers had responded to a call of gunshots fired from a vehicle the night of April 8th and spotted a shot up Chevrolet Silverado off of I-2 west of Inspiration Road. The victim, 25-year-old Jose Cruz, was slumped in the driver’s seat.

Over the next week, investigators turned up the suspect’s pickup truck and later arrested the suspect, thanks to tips to the Mission PD’s Crimestoppers line as well as statements from family members. 23-year-old Briaham Alexis Pena is charged with murder and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.