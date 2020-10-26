NATIONALTRENDING

Barrett Confirmed As Supreme Court Justice In Partisan Vote

By 53 views
0
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day. Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee. Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

 

Trump, Biden Hit Battleground Pennsylvania Amid Pandemic

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL