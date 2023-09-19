Barricaded Gunman Dead After Shootouts With Police In Donna

A Donna man was shot dead at his home during an hours-long standoff with local and state law officers Monday afternoon.

Donna police had responded to a call about an intoxicated man shooting a gun inside the home at 314 North 11th Street. The man then shot at them as they arrived. Officers fired back.

As a police negotiator tried to persuade the barricaded man to come out peacefully, a DPS Special Operations team arrived. There was another exchange of gunfire. Officers then moved into the home and found the man dead.

Killed was 60-year-old Cesar Aguirre-Ramirez. No law officers were injured during the standoff although some police vehicles were struck by bullets.