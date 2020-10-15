Bars In State’s Most Populous, Western Counties Stay Shut

(AP) – While bars in much of Texas reopen, county judges in most of the state’s most populous counties are keeping taps closed. Gov. Greg Abbott delegated to the county leaders the option of allowing taprooms to reopen Wednesday.

Taverns in most of the counties in the eastern half of the state and some in the western half may reopen. Nevertheless, county judges in most of the state’s most populous counties – including Democrat-led Dallas, Harris, Bexar and El Paso, Nueces, Webb and the Lower Rio Grande counties – have joined the leaders of most West Texas counties in declining the option.