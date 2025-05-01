Baseball Measles Case

Thousands of baseball fans in North Texas have been exposed to the measles virus. Health officials in Denton County, which is north of Dallas, reported their first case.

The patient visited several locations last month, including Globe Life Field for a Texas Rangers game. The team says there were nearly 40-thousand people in attendance for the game against the Dodgers.

Contact tracing found that the patient also visited several bars around the ballpark on April 19th. It’s unclear if this case is linked to a West Texas measles outbreak that has grown to nearly 700 people since January.