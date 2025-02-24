Batteries Save Grid

The embattled Texas power grid has survived yet another Arctic blast without even a hiccup. Experts say the state legislature needs to craft policies to support battery storage technology, which has saved the state from outages.

Michael Jewell with the Conservative Energy Network says the state’s population is exploding. And there are investments in data centers, which draw a lot of power as well. He says there are companies that want to build more battery storage locations, which needs to be encouraged by state lawmakers this session.