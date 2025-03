Elon Musk’s empire in Texas is growing beyond cars. Tesla is building a massive new battery storage facility near Houston. Details were laid out in tax breaks that are coming from Waller County.

The one-million-square-foot plant will crank out what are called Megapack energy products. They’re basically giant batteries, the size of a storage container, that can add power to the state’s grid during times of need. The factory is expected to create around 15-hundred jobs.