Battleship Texas Enters Next Restoration Phase

File: The USS Texas is towed down the Houston Ship Channel Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The historic Battleship Texas is entering its next phase of restoration in Galveston. For about 18 months, the battleship has been in the care of Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair. The ship’s hull was painted and over 700 tons of steel were replaced.

Now, the facility is moving the World War II-era ship into a new dry dock slip where restorers will work on the ship’s interior and deck. The cost of the repairs so far is more than 21-million-dollars. If repairs stay on schedule, the battleship could reopen to the public by late 2025.

