Baylor Infractions Decision Comes Amid Scrutiny Of NCAA Role

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, the Baylor University logo is displayed on the football field at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)

The NCAA infractions committee decided against punishing Baylor for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations against athletes for a simple reason: Its rules don’t allow it. It was a jarring decision, even for members of the committee. The infractions committee says the question was whether athletes were given an “extra benefit” in the form of more lenient treatment than other students. The answer was no. Legal experts say the decision is not surprising. They note the NCAA has been challenged in court at times over some of its infractions decisions.