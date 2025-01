A San Antonio jury says the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q chain was negligent for serving a woman scalding hot barbecue sauce.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching the unanimous verdict. They ordered the company to fork over almost 2-point-8 million dollars for the victim’s pain and suffering.

Nineteen-year-old Genesis Monita says she suffered second degree burns on her thigh as she tried to put the sauce on some breakfast tacos.