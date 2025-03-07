BCSO Busts Illegal Immigrant For Meth, Heroin Worth $500K

An illegal immigrant is in custody after Bexar County deputies found large quantities of drugs on Thursday in an East Side home.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the man was arrested at a home on Gorman Street near North Walters Street. Deputies reportedly found about 33 pounds of meth and 11 pounds of heroin with an estimated street value of about half a million dollars.

Deputies also found several guns, including one that was stolen. Federal immigration authorities have been notified of the suspect’s arrest.