Beach Restrictions On South Padre Island Extended Again

As it prepares for an influx of Winter Texans, South Padre Island is again extending its public health emergency order keeping beach restrictions in place as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Those restrictions require all beachgoers to wear a face covering. They allow only single-pole shade equipment and only two chairs, and they must be at least 15 feet away from another umbrella. The order also prohibits canopies and tents. Violators can be fined up to $500.

South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty says he’s concerned that a lot of Winter Texans who visit are from states currently experiencing among the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The latest extended order is in effect until December 3rd.