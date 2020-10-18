LOCALTRENDING

Beach Restrictions On South Padre Island Extended Again

File photo South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre Island is once again extending its public health emergency order that will keep beach restrictions in place as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Those restrictions require all beachgoers to wear a face covering. They allow only single-pole shade equipment large enough for only two people, and they must be at least 15 feet away from another umbrella.

Also, canopies and tents are prohibited. Violators can be fined up to $500. The latest extended order is in effect until November 14th.

