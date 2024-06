Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The county beaches are back open on South Padre Island. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino signed an order this morning re-opening the five beaches that had been closed since last Tuesday due to the high-water impacts of Tropical Storm Alberto.

The order re-opens Beach Accesses 3,4,5, and 6, along with Boca Chica Beach. Beachgoers are still being urged to be cautious, though, and to not venture too far out into the Gulf waters where rip currents remain a danger.