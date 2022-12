Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The head men’s basketball coach at the University of Texas, Chris Beard, is out of jail. According to KXAN-TV, Beard posted bond and was released Monday afternoon over ten hours after he was booked on a felony family violence charge.

Austin police say a woman accused Beard of choking her early Monday morning at a home. It is unknown if Beard will coach the Longhorns Monday night in their matchup against Rice